Deep-water port, Linden-Lethem route, rail would enhance trade capacity

–transform transport infrastructure, Minister Edghill says

THE government’s plans for a deep-water harbour, expanded road links and the possible reintroduction of rail transport are expected to fundamentally reshape Guyana’s trade, logistics and economic landscape, according to Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill.

Speaking on the development agenda outlined by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, Edghill said the proposed deep-water harbour at Palmyra is not merely an idea, but more so a concrete plan that is advancing steadily.

“It is at the Palmyra area that we are looking for the development of the deep-water harbour,” the minister stated, adding, “a deep-water harbour, which is what the President has spoken about, is not a thought. It is a plan.”

According to Edghill, the timeline for implementation is now largely dependent on final decisions surrounding the builder, operator and contractual arrangements.

“It’s only a matter of time, and that will be determined very soon, who will be the builder, the operator and the terms and conditions,” he said.

Against this backdrop, he noted that a deep-water harbour will provide connectivity that will be unprecedented, and create more economic opportunities.

He pointed to regional trade challenges observed during his recent participation at the COP meeting in Belém, Brazil, where he engaged with transport officials from neighbouring countries.

The minister said that exporters in Brazil, particularly in Manaus, face significant logistical constraints.

“They were saying that Manaus on a weekly basis, they could have hundreds, or even thousands of containers waiting to be shipped, and the spot of getting those containers to water to get to the rest of the world is your greatest challenge,” he said.

Edghill went on to say that Guyana is well-positioned to become a key export outlet for such cargo, particularly through the Linden–Lethem Road link connecting Brazil to Guyana’s coast.

“With that road link, Linden to Lethem, with connectivity to the deep-water harbour, hundreds of containers can come together to be shipped with ease out of the deep water,” Edghill noted.

It was then that he disclosed that significant progress had already been made on the Linden–Lethem corridor; this development is seen as a catalyst for widespread economic activity.

“We’ve already built out the bridges. The first phase of the road is under construction,” he said, adding that the second phase of the road is being negotiated and the third and fourth phases are under active consideration.

Further, he added that the bridge across the Kurupukari River is also being prioritised, noting: “The bridge across the Kurupukari is under active consideration and will be built out in this five-year term.”

While facilitating trade, Edghill said that the infrastructure build-out would stimulate economic development along the corridor, particularly for hinterland and riverain communities. He said that the expanded transport network would create demand for a range of services.

“There will be a need for more restaurants, more service centres, hotels or motels, so that truck drivers will be able to get stocks, to get rest, to continue heavy-duty vehicle mechanics to service these trucks,” he said.

Looking further ahead, Edghill said that the Ministry of Public Works is also examining rail transport as part of a multi-modal logistics strategy.

“The central Transport Planning Unit of the Ministry of Public Works is also looking at rail, or railway to move that kind of cargo, and people,” he said, noting that planners are assessing a rail alignment built closest to or alongside the Linden to Lethem Road.

In addition to freight movement, the minister noted that the government is considering mass transit solutions to ease congestion and improve urban mobility.

With this, he noted that the President has been speaking about transit systems “to bring mass transit operations, to bring people out of and into the city,” particularly as new roads and highways come on stream.

“So, while we’re opening up new roads, new highways, with the congestion that is taking place, mass transit is something that is under consideration,” Edghill added.

These plans, he noted, form part of the government’s wider vision to modernise the country’s transport and trade infrastructure.