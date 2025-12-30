News Archives
75 homes to be handed over at Yarrowkabra early 2026
An aerial view of the Yarrowkabra homestead project (Housing Ministry photos)
MINISTER of Housing Collin Croal on Saturday announced that 75 homes will be handed over in early 2026 under the Yarrowkabra Homestead Programme, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
More than 250 homes are under construction in the initial phase of the project.
“Right now…25 [houses] are already completed, and another 50 will be handed over within two weeks,” Minister Croal stated during a Facebook broadcast.
The Yarrowkabra Homestead Programme is a targeted housing initiative to empower single mothers and women-led households through home ownership and income generation.
The programme differs from traditional housing schemes by offering completed homes alongside income-earning opportunities, including shade houses to support household livelihoods.
It was introduced under the PPP/C Government’s 2020–2025 housing expansion drive and is being further developed as part of the administration’s next five-year economic and social transformation agenda.
The initiative is intended to reduce barriers to home ownership, particularly for single mothers, while promoting self-sufficiency and long-term security of tenure.
Minister Croal said the homestead model will be expanded to other areas as demand increases. (DPI)

