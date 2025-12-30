New tint regulations take effect from January 1

–with 25%, 20% limits for specific windows; no front windscreen tint permitted

THE government will implement new vehicle tint regulations from January 1, 2026, ending what officials say was an outdated and largely unenforceable approach to window tinting and replacing it with a modern framework aimed at improving road safety and law enforcement efficiency.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond on Monday announced that the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Tint) Regulations 2025 will allow all vehicles to carry some level of tint without the need for exemptions, while introducing clearly defined Visible Light Transmission (VLT) standards and standardised enforcement using approved tint meters.

According to the minister, the previous legal position permitted tinted windows only by exemption and required a minimum of 65 per cent VLT, but widespread non-compliance meant that more than 70 per cent of vehicles on the road were operating outside the law.

She said Guyana had “outgrown” what effectively amounted to a ban on tint, making reform unavoidable.

Under the new regulations, no tint will be allowed on front windscreens except for a visor not exceeding six inches from the top.

Front side windows must allow at least 25 per cent VLT, while rear side windows and rear windscreens must allow a minimum of 20 per cent VLT. Mirrored or reflective tint has been expressly prohibited.

Walrond said that the revised framework was adjusted following public feedback after her initial announcement earlier this month, noting that the administration listened and refined the regulations to balance public safety with practical realities.

The regulations also outline specific exemptions for vehicles used by the President and Prime Minister, senior government officials, the disciplined services, emergency vehicles, diplomatic missions, licensed private security agencies, businesses involved in high-risk cash handling, and individuals with certified medical conditions. Approved exemptions will be recorded in a digital national tint registry.

Fines for non-compliance have been set at $30,000 for vehicle operators and businesses that install illegal tint. The minister said the penalties were designed to deter breaches without being excessive, adding that the government will monitor enforcement and may adjust fines if necessary.

To ease the transition, a three-month amnesty period will begin on January 1, during which the Guyana Police Force will establish voluntary tint-testing sites across the country. Motorists will be able to test and adjust their vehicles without penalty before full enforcement begins.

Walrond urged drivers to use the amnesty period to bring their vehicles into compliance, stressing that the changes are part of broader efforts to strengthen public trust, improve road safety, and modernise Guyana’s traffic enforcement systems.