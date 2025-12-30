Mohameds seek High Court intervention to stop Magistrate’s Court extradition proceedings

–AG Nandlall dismisses application as delay tactic

The extradition proceedings involving Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, were before the High Court this morning after Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde asked Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh to halt the matter.

Forde argued that pressing ahead in the Magistrate’s Court while constitutional issues remain unresolved could unfairly prejudice his clients.

According to Forde, the laws forming the basis of the extradition are under legal challenge, and moving the case forward could strip the Mohameds of bail and put them behind bars before the High Court rules on the matter.

He said such a move would likely force unnecessary legal action, including habeas corpus applications, which could be avoided if the High Court addresses the constitutional questions first.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, is set to present his arguments this afternoon, with Forde expected to respond. Speaking to the media, Nandlall dismissed the stay request as another delay tactic by the Mohameds to postpone their extradition.