Pollard, Northants cancel contract by ‘mutual agreement’

LONDON, (CMC) – Kieron Pollard’s contract with English county Northamptonshire has been cancelled by “mutual agreement”, amidst the ongoing uncertainty owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Pollard, West Indies’ white-ball captain, is one of one two players to have their deals squashed, with Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf also suffering a similar fate.

West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard.

One of the most accomplished Twenty20 specialists, the 33-year-old Pollard had been expected to turn out for the Steelbacks in the Vitality T20 Blast.

However, the domestic season has been upended by the coronavirus, leading the England and Wales Cricket Board to suspend the start of the programme until May 28.

Even so, there is still no start in sight for the season, especially with the United Kingdom one of the hardest hit regions by the virus, having recorded 257 000 infections and nearly 37 000 deaths.

Several other counties have already cancelled contracts with their overseas stars.

Club chief executive Ray Payne said he was hopeful Pollard and Ashraf could return at some point in the future.

“There are a lot of ifs, buts and maybes,” he explained.

“We don’t have any schedule yet for next season so those players don’t know where they’re going to be. But once we’ve got a schedule, we’ll definitely be talking to them about coming back.”

Head coach David Ripley added the club regretted having to miss out on both players.

“It’s obviously really disappointing as they’re superb players and there was a real buzz around them joining the squad.” he pointed out.

“I’d really like to thank the players and their management for their understanding and cooperation.”

Pollard could also miss out on his campaign in the Indian Premier League which was due to start in March but has also been suspended because of COVID-19.

The Trinidadian, appointed West Indies captain last September, has played 501 T20s scoring 10 000 runs and snatching 279 wickets.