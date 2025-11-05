Confessed Venezuelan Bomber, Co-conspirators Remanded Over Fatal Mobil Gas Station Explosion

All seven individuals charged in connection with the October 26, 2025, explosion at the Mobil fuel station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, have been remanded to prison as terrorism proceedings unfold before the courts.

On Wednesday, four of the accused—Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 33; Johnny Boodram, 27; Krystal LaCruz, 33; and Alexander Bettancourt, 44—appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleges that on October 26, Ramirez Poedemo, with intent to threaten the security and sovereignty of Guyana or to strike terror among citizens, used an explosive substance by placing it at the Mobil fuel station, causing the death of six-year-old Soraya Bourne.

The other three—Boodram, LaCruz, and Bettancourt—were each charged with aiding and abetting Ramirez Poedemo in carrying out the act of terrorism.

They were denied bail on grounds of public safety and the seriousness of the offense and were remanded to prison until November 12, 2025.

Meanwhile, the other three accused—44-year-old Guyanese nationals Wayne Corriea and Ramesh Pramdeo and 33-year-old Venezuelan Jennifer Rodriguez—appeared via Zoom from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court.

They, too, were charged with aiding and abetting in relation to the act of terror at the gas station. Corriea and Pramdeo were represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva.

Like their co-accused, the trio was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on November 24, 2025.

Senior Police Legal Advisor and Attorney-at-Law Mandel Moore is leading the prosecution in what the Guyana Police Force has described as one of the most significant national security prosecutions in recent years.

The charges stem from the deadly explosion that killed six-year-old Bourne and injured four of her relatives—Jenica Hooper, Yvonne Jonas, Seddia McIntosh, and 11-year-old Reshard Lord—while they were seated in a vehicle at the gas station. The blast also damaged several nearby buildings and vehicles.

Investigators confirmed that Ramirez Poedemo, who entered Guyana illegally, confessed to planting the explosive device and has been linked to a Venezuelan criminal network known as the Syndicato gang.

Authorities continue to collaborate with INTERPOL and regional law enforcement partners to trace the suspects’ backgrounds and possible cross-border connections.