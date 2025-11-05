Two Guyanese, One Venezuelan Remanded for Aiding Terrorism in Deadly Mobil Gas Station Explosion

Three people—two Guyanese and one Venezuelan national—who appeared virtually before Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday were charged and remanded for aiding and abetting terrorism in connection with the deadly Mobil gas station explosion, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left several others injured.

The accused—Wayne Corriea, 44; Ramesh Pramdeo, 51; and Venezuelan national Jennifer Rodriguez, 33—were each charged.

The two Guyanese defendants, Corriea and Pramdeo, are being represented by Attorney Bernard DaSilva.

Magistrate George remanded all three to prison, citing the seriousness of the offense. Their next court appearance is set for November 24, 2025.

Senior Police Legal Advisor and Attorney-at-Law Mandel Moore is leading the prosecution in what the Guyana Police Force has described as one of the most significant national security prosecutions in recent years.

The charges stem from the deadly explosion that killed six-year-old Bourne and injured four of her relatives—Jenica Hooper, Yvonne Jonas, Seddia McIntosh, and 11-year-old Reshard Lord—while they were seated in a vehicle at the gas station. The blast also damaged several nearby buildings and vehicles.

Investigators confirmed that Daniel Ramirez Poedemo, who entered Guyana illegally, confessed to planting the explosive device and has been linked to a Venezuelan criminal network known as the Syndicato gang.

Authorities continue to collaborate with INTERPOL and regional law enforcement partners to trace the suspects’ backgrounds and possible cross-border connections.

Bernard DaSilva told the media outside of court that his clients, Pramdeo and Corriea, should be treated as potential state witnesses, explaining that they are taxi drivers who were unknowingly used by the masterminds behind the Mobil fuel station bombing.

DaSilva said Pramdeo was called to pick up one of the accused to transport him to a hotel in Parika, while Corriea was a regular taxi driver for the prime suspect, who he described as “a regular passenger.”