Four Remanded in Deadly Mobil Gas Station Terrorism Case

Four of the seven individuals charged in connection with the October 26 deadly explosion at the Mobil fuel station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, were on Wednesday remanded to prison when they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Those remanded are Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 33, Johnny Boodram, 27, Krystal LaCruz, 33, and Alexander Bettancourt, 44.

The defendants are among seven people charged with terrorism, contrary to Section 3(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, following an extensive multi-agency investigation into the fatal explosion that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four others.

According to the charge, Ramirez Poedemo on October 26, 2025, with intent to threaten the security and sovereignty of Guyana or to strike terror among the public, used an explosive substance by placing it at the Mobil fuel station, resulting in the death of Bourne.

The other three defendants — Boodram, LaCruz, and Bettancourt — were charged with aiding and abetting Ramirez Poedemo in carrying out the act of terrorism.

During Wednesday’s appearance, Senior Police Legal Advisor and Attorney-at-Law Mandel Moore led the prosecution.

The court, after considering the submissions, denied bail to the four defendants, citing public safety and the seriousness of the offence as the primary reasons.

They were remanded to prison until November 12, 2025, when the matter will be called again for report.

Some of the other accused are expected to appear before the Leonora Magistrates’ Court later today. Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva is expected to represent two of the Guyanese accused, Ramesh Pramdeo and Wayne Corriea.

The charges stem from the deadly explosion that rocked Georgetown two Sundays ago, killing six-year-old Bourne and injuring her relatives, Jenica Hooper, Yvonne Jonas, Seddia McIntosh, and 11-year-old Reshard Lord, as they sat in a vehicle parked at the gas station.

The blast also damaged several nearby buildings and vehicles.

Investigators said Ramirez Poedemo, a Venezuelan national, confessed to planting the explosive device after entering Guyana illegally on the morning of the attack. He was later arrested during a police operation in Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, and is believed to have ties to a Venezuelan criminal network known as the Syndicato gang.

The investigation remains ongoing as local authorities continue to collaborate with INTERPOL and regional law enforcement partners to verify the suspects’ backgrounds and possible cross-border connections.