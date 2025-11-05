Clearing, levelling of city parapets to commence soon

– As part of first phase of government’s aggressive city-improvement plan

THE clearing and levelling of parapets across Georgetown will commence immediately as part of the first phase of the government’s aggressive city improvement plan aimed at tackling long-standing drainage and infrastructure challenges.

This was announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali on Tuesday, following a meeting with a multi-agency team comprising representatives from the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), and the Georgetown City Council.

According to President Ali, the team has developed a comprehensive Georgetown Drainage Development Plan designed to deliver immediate, short-term, and medium-term improvements.

“The Georgetown drainage development plan would have immediate, short- and medium-term investment, not only to improve and expand the drainage of this city, but to also cater for the massive transformation, development and expansion that is taking place,” the President said.

He further explained that it will not only cater for the massive transformation and development taking place but also enhance the city’s overall capability to deal with related issues such as parking, parapet upgrades and beautification which is also integrated within this framework.

As it is currently, President Ali highlighted that the plan identifies the existing, and in some cases outdated, physical drainage infrastructure in the city, along with key hotspots and the underlying factors contributing to flooding and poor drainage.

The next step, he said, will be the design phase of the action plan.

“Immediately, they will start with clearing and levelling of parapets throughout the city, because what we have found is that many of the parapets are overgrown or encumbered by bridges and other kinds of encumbrances on the roadways and parapets.”

He appealed to residents and businesses across Georgetown to co-operate with the team as they roll out this first phase. The initiative will be followed by community consultations across several areas of the city beginning next week.

Additionally, President Ali revealed that the government plans to modernise the sewerage system in Georgetown. Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will be engaged to design and construct a new system for the treatment of sewage generated within the city.

While this initial focus is on the capital, the President said similar drainage and urban improvement initiatives will be implemented in other urban centres under the framework of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

“This team will also work with the regions to ensure that drainage systems in other urban areas meet the growing demands brought on by rapid economic and physical transformation,” Dr Ali added.

In suburban and rural communities, the President noted that a parallel plan is already advancing, featuring Hope-like canal projects and the installation of approximately 16 new pump stations, both mobile and fixed, to further strengthen the national drainage network.

Back in September, President Ali launched ‘Rescue Georgetown,’ a comprehensive city-revival plan, developed with the support of the Kings Foundation, aimed at restoring Georgetown’s status as a source of national pride.

Over the past five years, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government has invested billions of dollars in infrastructural projects across the city, including upgrades to drainage systems, roads, and public spaces.

These efforts, President Ali said, are part of a broader national strategy for sustainable urban development, with Georgetown as the focal point.

Key initiatives include the development of recreational spaces, the enhancement of architectural heritage sites, and the integration of biodiversity into the urban landscape.

The President highlighted the planned rehabilitation of the historic Transport building and train station, transforming it into a museum and training centre, as well as immediate work on the Stabroek waterfront and improvements to markets and shopping areas.

The government’s vision for Georgetown is rooted in the city’s identity as the “Garden City,” with a focus on green infrastructure, climate resilience, and the celebration of cultural heritage.

The First Lady’s efforts to beautify both urban and rural areas were also recognised as part of this movement.

The urban framework plan identifies priorities such as sustainable growth, improved housing and transport, heritage protection, sanitation, and climate resilience.

Collaboration will be key to the city’s transformation, with the private sector, city council, and various government ministries all playing critical roles.

President Ali reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making Georgetown “one of the finest capital cities in the world,” with plans for further development in surrounding areas and a focus on low-carbon, sustainable growth.