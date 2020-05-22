West Indies Women begin head coach search

(CMC) – CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has begun its search for a permanent head coach to oversee the embattled senior women side and halt a troubling run of results.

Former Test player Gus Logie was named interim coach last October, replacing Barbadian Henderson Springer but suffered series losses to India in both white-ball formats last November, before watching the side tumble out of last February’s T20 World Cup at the preliminary stage.

CWI director of cricket, Jimmy Adams, said yesterday the new head coach would be expected to improve results.

“Following the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup, we have now begun the recruitment process for finding a permanent women’s team head coach,” Adams said.

“The successful candidate will be expected to drive our women’s programme forward and improve our results across both formats.

“We are grateful for the efforts of interim head coach, Gus Logie, who has led the squad during this transition period and will continue in his interim role until the process has concluded.”

According to CWI, the new head coach would be tasked with ensuring consistent performances in both formats and achieving “superior match results and top placement in all ICC competitions”.

Further, the successful candidate will be expected to employ “well-structured and progressive coaching programmes” along with “implementing tactical initiatives” in order to get “maximum output” from the players.

Applicants will require an accredited Level Three coaching certification and must be West Indian, in keeping with CWI’s recent ‘West Indies First’ policy.

West Indies Women have struggled badly ever since winning the T20 World Cup in India four years ago, winning just four of 10 T20 series. Last year they managed only five wins in 17 matches.

They reached the semi-finals of the 2018 T20 World Cup staged in the Caribbean before bowing out.

Their One-Day International form has also waned considerably. They won just two of seven matches at the 2017 World Cup in England to miss out on the semi-finals and since then have won only three of 17 outings.

In the vital Women’s Championship, a qualifier for next year’s World Cup in New Zealand, West Indies ended seventh of eight teams to miss out on an automatic spot at the showpiece.