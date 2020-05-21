GDF rank dies in Vlissengen Road accident

Police are investigating an accident at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank on Thursday.

Dead is Private Kwasi Rodriguez of Albouystown.He served at the Jaguar Company of the 1 Infantry Battalion. Rodriguez enlisted in the Force in 2017.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that around 10:10 hours on Thursday, Rodriguez was on his motor cycle riding at a fast rate. He later collided with a motor car at the corner of Vlissengen Road and Eping Avenue.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died while receiving treatment.

The Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West, Officers and Soldiers extended sincere condolences to the soldier’s relatives.