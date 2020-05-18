Doctor in Bush Lot accident appears in court

Three months following a fatal crash at Bush Lot village on the Corentyne, which resulted in the death of a teenager, a medical doctor was on Monday, May 18 charged with causing the death of the teen.

The man, Giresh Sadeo, 31,a medical doctor of Number 78 Village, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty to causing the death of sixteen-year old Aliyah Mohabir by dangerous driving. He was placed on $400,000 bail and was made to lodge his passport.

On February 14,2020 at around noon,motor car bearing bearing registration number PXX 5165 was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at Bush Lot village when the driver reportedly swerved to avoid hitting nine-year old Roshnie Mohan who was crossing the road from south to north.

In an effort to avoid the collision with the child, the driver swerved but struck her, he then allegedly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into Mohabir and her fourteen-year-old sister Aneela Mohabir who were walking on the parapet.The teens,of Number 46 Village, were on their way to visit a friend at Bush Lot.

The trio was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where they were evaluated while Mohan and Aneela were transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.Aliyah,who sustained severe head injuries, damages to her liver and internal bleeding, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in an unconscious state but succumbed the following day.

The driver,while in police custody, initially had complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was kept for observation for two days.He was then released on $150,000 station bail after the 72 hours surpassed.

He is expected to make another court appearance on June 4,2020.