Security guard charged with murder of mother-in-law

A 28-year-old security guard was on Friday charged for the gruesome murder of his 58-year-old mother-in-law Velma Pickering.

Linden Junior Isaacs of Strathspey Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was arraigned before Magistrate Melissa Mittelholzer at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning and was not required to plea to the capital offence.

It is alleged that Isaacs, on May 11,2020 at South Vryheid’s Lust, ECD murdered his mother-in-law.He was remanded to prison and will return to the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on June 9,2020.

The Guyana Chronicle reported that on May 11 at around 14:30 hours, Pickering was at home with her three-year-old grandson at the time. The house is a two-bedroom wooden building resting on wooden pillars. It also has a dining area as well as a kitchen.

It was reported that Pickering was attacked by Isaacs in the first bedroom with an ice pick. She sustained about 10 stab wounds about her body. The woman managed to escape and ran outside over to her neighbour’s yard. However, she collapsed on the bridge.

Pickering was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was pronounced dead. Issacs, who attempted to escape, was nabbed by public-spirited persons and was taken into custody at Sparendaam Police station