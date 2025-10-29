Fueled by compassion and conviction, Lucrecia Gray takes her oath to serve justice

Newly minted Attorney-at-Law, Lucrecia Gray was on Monday admitted to the Bar of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and is now permitted to practice law in all courts of the Republic.

Gray’s application to practice was submitted to the court by Attorney-at-law Leslyn Charles, before Madame Justice Deborah Kumar-Chetty at the High Court, in Georgetown.

Law has always held a place in Gray’s heart. From a tender age, without total understanding of all the complexities of cases, Gray watched the televised proceedings of Judge Judy, where she grasped the basics; that people came before the judge with a problem, and the judge’s role was to aid in resolving that issue based on evidence.

What started as an early fascination evolved to a deeper purpose.

Where many would turn a blind eye, Gray felt uneasy when others were treated unfairly or when she sensed there was a problem, however, she possessed no tools at these moments to know whether her rights or those of others had been violated.

This awareness, with her love of learning, led to her pursuing a career in law.

Attorney Charles, in her presentation to the court attested that Lucrecia’s story reflects not only academic excellence, but perseverance, intellectual curiosity and the promise of a lifelong dedication to service.

Boldly, Gray expressed that, “It means seeing people not only through the lens of their circumstances, but through their humanity, extending dignity, compassion, and understanding, even when it is inconvenient to do so.”

Briefly, Madame Justice Kumar-Chetty reminded the newly admitted Attorney of her duty to the court, to her colleagues, and to her clients.

These guiding duties, she said, will shape Gray’s legal career, and practice at the Bar.

Madame Justice said Gray’s duty to court is her highest obligation, and that her loyalty must always be to the cause of justice, and the rule of law.