Sol Guyana launches internal review following deadly Regent Street explosion

— Company pledges full cooperation with authorities as probe intensifies

SOL Guyana Inc., the authorised distributor of Mobil fuels in Guyana, has launched an internal review in collaboration with its retailer following Sunday night’s tragic explosion at the Regent Street Service Station in Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left several others injured.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the company said it is deeply saddened by the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, while also expressing gratitude to emergency responders and law enforcement for their swift action.

“Sol Guyana Inc. (Sol), the authorised distributor of Mobil fuels in Guyana through its Mobil Branded retail network, is deeply saddened by the tragic explosion that occurred on Sunday, October 26 at the Regent Street Service Station in Georgetown. Our sincere condolences go out to the family of young Soraya Bourne who lost her life, and our heartfelt thoughts remain with all those injured or affected. We also extend our appreciation to the emergency services, authorities, and our retailer for their swift and professional response,” the statement read.

The company confirmed that authorities led by the Ministry of Home Affairs and supported by the Guyana Police Force are conducting a thorough investigation, noting that the matter is being treated as a criminal act.

“At this time, authorities led by the Ministry of Home Affairs are on-site conducting a thorough investigation. The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that the incident is being treated as a criminal matter and that an individual believed to have caused the explosion has been identified and is presently in police custody, assisting with the investigation,” Sol stated.

Sol further assured the public that it is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to work closely with officials as inquiries progress.

“Sol remains fully committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities as the investigation continues and has also launched an internal review in collaboration with the retailer,” the statement continued.

The company acknowledged widespread public concern over the incident and reaffirmed its dedication to safety, stating that it is taking all necessary measures to safeguard its employees, customers, and the wider community.

“We recognise the public concern surrounding this devastating incident and reaffirm that the safety and well-being of our team, customers, and community remain our top priority,” Sol emphasised.

The company also committed to sharing verified updates as they become available and urged the public to rely on official information sources.

“Sol will continue to share verified updates as they become available and urges the public to follow official safety guidance and avoid the affected area while investigations are ongoing.”

The explosion, which occurred late Sunday evening at the Mobil Service Station at Regent and King Streets, resulted in widespread damage to nearby buildings and vehicles. Police have since arrested Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomoo, who has reportedly confessed to planting and detonating the explosive device.

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation will proceed under anti-terrorism and criminal law provisions, with the state expected to pursue charges of murder, terrorism, and arson.