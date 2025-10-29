Prime suspect was positively identified by his accomplices – Crime Chief

— says suspect linked to Venezuelan syndicate gang

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed that the prime suspect in Sunday night’s deadly Mobil Service Station explosion has been positively identified and has since confessed to his role in the attack that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four others.

Speaking at a joint press conference on Tuesday evening, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said the identification was made by one of the suspect’s accomplices, effectively eliminating any doubt about his involvement.

“The prime suspect was positively identified by one of his accomplices. Moreover, the suspect, as I mentioned before, confessed his involvement in this particular crime. There is no issue about identification any longer,” Blanhum stated.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomoo, a Venezuelan national, was arrested earlier Tuesday during a coordinated operation in Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

According to investigators, Peodomoo entered Guyana illegally on the morning of the explosion and is believed to be affiliated with a Venezuelan criminal network known as the Syndicato gang.

Blanhum said Peodomoo arrived in the country at around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, carrying the explosive device used in the attack. Surveillance footage captured him walking into the Regent and King Streets gas station compound with two bulky black plastic bags.

Moments later, the explosion ripped through the area, killing Bourne and injuring four of her relatives-Jenica Hooper (27), Yvonne Jonas (71), Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord (11)—who were seated in the vehicle. The blast also damaged several other vehicles and nearby buildings.

The Crime Chief confirmed that the suspect has been cooperating with investigators and provided details of the incident, including how he activated a switch to detonate the device after leaving the scene.

“Among other things that he mentioned to us is that the device… he brought it in from Venezuela to Guyana. He also indicated that the device had a switch, which he activated when he exited the vehicle which was parked within the vicinity of the gas station,” Blanhum said.

He added that investigators are working to determine whether the act was part of a larger organised operation or a lone-wolf attack, noting that nine persons remain in police custody, including Venezuelan and Guyanese nationals.

Blanhum said local law enforcement is also collaborating with INTERPOL and regional counterparts to verify the suspect’s background and connections to transnational criminal groups.

The Safe City Command Centre and intelligence-led policing systems played a critical role in tracking the suspect’s movements and securing his capture, with AI-enhanced CCTV footage providing investigators with key leads.

Authorities have since indicated that the suspect will face multiple charges, including terrorism, murder, attempted murder and arson, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Prior to his capture, police had issued a Wanted Bulletin for Peodomo and announced a $5 million reward for credible information leading to his arrest.