Deadly fuel station explosion: Police actively examining all evidence to determine the motive, possible wider connections

Investigators are working assiduously to determine the motive and possible border connections behind last Sunday’s explosion at the Mobil fuel station on Regent Street, Georgetown, which resulted in six-year-old Soraya Bourne’s life tragically ending and four others being left injured.

So far, a total of nine persons, including the prime suspect, are in custody.

Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken, through a press statement on Tuesday, announced a major breakthrough in the investigations and confirmed the arrest of Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, a male Venezuelan national, who was apprehended at Vergenoegen Sideline Dam East Bank Essequibo.

A special investigative task force was established from the onset and the investigation was coordinated from the highest level of the force, the Commissioner said, noting it was with continuous oversight by himself and his executive leadership team.

In collaboration with the Safe City Command Centre and allied intelligence agencies, the force was able to utilise video-forensic analysis, digital tracking, and data correlation to trace the suspect’s movements before and after the incident.

Acting on credible information and through inter-agency coordination and field intelligence, investigators were able to locate the suspect at Vergenoegen Sideline Dam, East Bank Essequibo, where he was captured on Tuesday in a coordinated operation led by a Superintendent.

THE DIRECTION OF THE INVESTIGATION

The main suspect, Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, a male Venezuelan national, is presently in custody assisting with ongoing investigations, the Commissioner reported.

Investigators are also working closely with regional and international counterparts, including INTERPOL, to verify the suspect’s background and possible affiliations,” the statement read.

Investigators were informed that Peodom was armed with a switch, which he activated shortly after placing the device and exiting a vehicle parked near the gas station.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the Spanish-speaking suspect walking into the compound with two bulky black plastic bags before 19:30 hours. When he was prevented from dumping them in a nearby bin, he walked toward the western side of the premises.

Moments later, a massive explosion erupted near the bottled cooking gas storage area, ripping through the compound and destroying the vehicle in which little Soraya Bourne and four of her relatives-Jenica Hooper (27), Yvonne Jonas (71), Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord (11)—were seated. The blast also damaged several other vehicles and nearby buildings.

CCTV analysis led to the interception of a silver motor car (license plate PSS 7874) used to transport Peodomo.

Based on the evidence gathered thus far, detectives are establishing the elements to support the charges of Sections 309A and 309B of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, which address acts of terrorism and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Additional charges relating to murder, attempted murder, arson and malicious damage to property are being actively pursued, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The Guyana Police Force remains resolute and relentless in its duty to protect the public, ensuring that any act of terror or violence is met with decisive and lawful action,” the Commissioner said.

The investigation remains active as investigators continue to examine all evidence to determine the motive, origin and any wider connections surrounding the attack.