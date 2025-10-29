Authorities to pursue death penalty for suspect in deadly gas station explosion

— Venezuelan man confesses to the crime

AUTHORITIES have asserted that a case will be made for the death penalty against Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodom, who has been identified as the prime suspect in Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Fuel Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left four others injured.

This was disclosed on Tuesday evening by Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, during a press conference.

“A young, innocent child has been murdered. Had this man been able to put the device in that bin, more lives would have been lost, but one Guyanese life is still too much. I am sure that our Commander-in-Chief and my President will sign off on that order,” Walrond told reporters.

She noted that the government has since committed its full support to the bereaved family as they grapple with the loss of a child and care for other relatives injured during the explosion.

WHO IS THE PRIME SUSPECT?

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told reporters that the suspect was positively identified by one of his accomplices and has since confessed to the crime.

According to police, Peodom arrived in Guyana at about 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning—the same day of the explosion—and is believed to be a member of a well-known “Syndicato” gang in Venezuela called “Tren de Aragua”

The suspect allegedly entered Guyana illegally with the explosive device just hours before the attack.

“What we can confirm is that he came last Sunday at 8 a.m. and he was supported by other accomplices, both Venezuelans and Guyanese,” Blanhum said, adding that investigations are ongoing and the suspect has been cooperating with local police.

Investigators were informed that Peodom was armed with a switch, which he activated shortly after placing the device and exiting a vehicle parked near the gas station.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the Spanish-speaking suspect walking into the compound with two bulky black plastic bags before 19:30 hours. When he was prevented from dumping them in a nearby bin, he walked toward the western side of the premises.

Moments later, a massive explosion erupted near the bottled cooking gas storage area, ripping through the compound and destroying the vehicle in which little Soraya Bourne and four of her relatives-Jenica Hooper (27), Yvonne Jonas (71), Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord (11)—were seated. The blast also damaged several other vehicles and nearby buildings.

CCTV analysis led to the interception of a silver motor car (license plate PSS 7874) used to transport Peodom.

Earlier on Tuesday, investigators tracked evidence to Vergenoegen, Region Three, where Peodom was arrested. Nine persons remain in custody as the probe continues.

Blanhum said he could not comment on the motive for the attack or whether it is connected to previous incidents reported at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) site earlier this year, noting that investigations are still ongoing.

SAFE CITY INTELLIGENCE AND NEW TECHNOLOGIES

Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken revealed that a Special Investigative Task Force has been established to lead the probe.

The team includes members of the Major Crimes Investigation Unit, the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, and Regional Divisions 3, 4A, and 4B, working alongside other key national agencies.

The Commissioner said that modern surveillance tools under the Safe City Command Centre played a crucial role in tracing and identifying the suspect.

The Safe City initiative, a comprehensive surveillance and security network, was launched to reduce crime and enhance public safety using CCTV cameras and AI-driven monitoring systems connected to integrated command centres along the East Coast Corridor and in Regions Two, Three, and Six.

“This success underscores the integration of modern policing technology with traditional investigative work, demonstrating the Force’s growing capacity in counter-terrorism and digital intelligence operations,” Hicken stated.

He disclosed that allied intelligence agencies utilised video-forensic analysis, digital tracking and data correlation to trace the suspect’s movements before and after the explosion.

“An AI-enhanced image captured the perpetrator, and the CCTV footage recovered at the crime scene was used to aid the investigation. As a result, the police received some data on the identity of the prime suspect, which ultimately led to the successful apprehension of the suspect,” Hicken said.

As investigations deepen, persons currently in custody are being questioned to determine whether the act was part of a larger organised network or a lone-wolf operation.

“I reaffirm that the Guyana Police Force remains resolute and relentless in its duty to protect the public, ensuring that any act of terror is met with decisive and lawful action,” the Commissioner declared.

Hicken added that local investigators are also working with regional and international partners, including INTERPOL, to verify the suspect’s background and possible affiliations.

According to the Commissioner, the evidence gathered so far will be used to establish charges under Sections 309A and 309B of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, which address acts of terrorism and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Additional charges including murder, attempted murder, arson, and malicious damage to property are expected, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Prior to his capture, police had issued a Wanted Bulletin for Peodomo and announced a $5 million reward for credible information leading to his arrest.

SUPPORT

The Government will cover funeral and wake expenses for Soraya, according to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in a demonstration of compassion and continued support.

The ministry visited the grieving family on Monday to assess their needs and offer support.

It is in this regard that the ministry promised to cover all funeral and wake expenses, ensure that the family receives the necessary financial relief during this difficult period and conduct daily hospital visits to monitor the progress of the injured children who remain hospitalised.