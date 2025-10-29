Survivors recovering after deadly gas station explosion

— Minister Walrond says government providing full support to affected families

THE survivors of Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Service Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, are recovering steadily, even as the government continues to provide full support to the affected families.

Delivering an update during a joint press conference on Tuesday evening, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond said that the three injured children and one adult are receiving medical treatment and have shown positive signs of recovery.

“The adult is, first of all, doing as can be expected. They are recovering. The two children have been able to start eating; they are still hospitalised and will be kept in the hospital for a few more days. The adult has a fracture and is expected to be released in a day or two. The other children are currently out of surgery. The plastic surgeon is looking at the child who had many lacerations as a result of the glass, but they are all recovering well,” Minister Walrond said.

She added that the government has pledged continuous support to the families, particularly that of six-year-old Soraya Bourne, who tragically lost her life in the explosion.

“We have assured, first of all, little Soraya’s mother, whose name is Samantha Bourne. I’ve spoken with her; we’ve given a pledge of government support in whatever regard. In terms of when she wishes to lay Soraya to rest and all related support. We’ve already started and we’ve assured her, and will continue to assure her, of our support,” Walrond noted.

The Minister explained that additional assistance is also being coordinated through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Ministry of Education, given that the injured children are all school-aged.

“In relation to the parents and the family of the two children who are hospitalised, it’s an entire family unit and we will continue to support them. They are getting support through Human Services, and the Minister of Education has also reached out to them,” she said.

Minister Walrond reaffirmed the government’s position that justice will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.

“The penalty for terrorism, under the section as quoted by the Commissioner, is death and we will be pursuing that in the courts. We will be making a case for the death penalty,” she declared.

The deadly blast occurred on Sunday, October 26, destroying several vehicles and damaging nearby buildings. Investigators have since arrested the prime suspect, Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomoo, who has reportedly confessed to the crime.