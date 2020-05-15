Guyana’s total confirmed Coronavirus cases climbs to 116

…fatality rate remains “very high”-Deputy Chief Medical Officer

With 3 new cases recorded within the past 24 hours, the total number of positive cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana has climbed to 116.

Guyana’s total is now tied with Trinidad and Tobago, which has not recorded any new cases in recent weeks.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Boyle noted in an update provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) that the situation in Guyana in relation to the transmission of the corona virus has not improved. “We are reporting three new cases today and our fatality rate from this disease remains very high. Our positive cases have grown significantly over the last two weeks as community transmission continues,” she said.

Dr Boyle noted that the number of COVID deaths remains at 10 while the recovered cases is now at 43.

She said that a total of 1065 persons have been tested, with 949 samples returning negative results.She added that 3 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Temperature reading

The DCMO noted that one’s temperature may be normal but that does not mean that he/she is not infected with the Coronavirus. “You should note that over 35% of our COVID-19 cases were actually asymptomatic- had no typical signs or symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath etc. So even if your temperature is normal YOU HAVE to continue to behave as if you have the virus,” Dr Boyle noted.

Mobile testing at Parfait Harmonie,South Ruimveldt

The MOPH urged persons to make use of the mobile testing units which are being made available in some communities.

Next week, the ministry will focus this activity in La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara and South Ruimveldt in the city.”We are pleased to announce that very soon residents of Region 3 and 6 will have similar facilities available for their residents. Please refer to our Facebook page for a more detailed location of these units,” the DCMO noted.

Globally, the total number of cases of the pandemic has climbed to 4.5 million cases.