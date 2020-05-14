Fire erupts at Lusignan landfill

THE Ministry of Communities said a fire was discovered early Wednesday morning at the Lusignan Landfill, East Coast Demerara.

In a release, the ministry said the fire was spotted at approximately 05:00hrs. Site Manager, Mr. Lloyd Stanton, arrived at around 06:00hrs and observed thick smoke emanating from the southern end of the landfill site. The incident was reported and a contractor was summoned to assist in putting out the blaze which, by then, had consumed a section of the landfill of about 300-400 square meters.

The efforts of six persons, along with an excavator machine and a water pump, were used to control the blaze. The team eventually managed to control the fire at around 15:30hrs. Security will be monitoring the area overnight and report any sightings of smoke in the area. Fires are not alien to landfills and can occur for a number of reasons.