She may be 100 but she’s no slouch

–she still keeps abreast of what’s ‘going down’, and crotchets up a storm

By Jeune Bailey Van Keric

BORN and bred in Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Maude Olga Williams, known simply as ‘Cousin Maude’ , ‘Miss Williams’, and ‘Neighb’, fervently believes that in order for one to adequately maintain one’s family, they must be able to supplement their income. And, over the years, she has been busy practising what she preaches by supplementing her husband’s modest income by doing a bit of crotcheting and sewing here and there, raising a few hens, and planting her own kitchen garden.

Of late, gardening has been fast becoming the in’ thing in various communities across the country in light of COVID 19, which forces one to address the nutritional content of their diet. Moreover, kitchen gardeners are more gravitating towards organic farming, rather than regular farming which tends to rely heavily on pesticides and genetic modifiers.

And though she’s not into gardening much these days, ‘Cousin Maude’ would admire her fruit trees from her windows, and can tell when they’re in need of special care.

Born to Antonita Lyken and Samuel Ellis on May 8, 1920, ‘Cousin Maude’ initially attended All Saints Anglican School, but was later sent to ‘learn sewing’, as being apprenticed to a seamstress was called back in the day. She also learnt to crotchet, which she does even to this day, and likes to while away the time by keeping abreast of what’s happening around the world by reading the daily newspapers and watching the various newscasts on television. It was this love of current affairs that made her call to mind the day the famed American aviator, the late Art Williams, who became known as the father of local aviation, came to these shores.

As she recalled, her eyes lighting up at the memory, “It was in the 1930s that he flew his plane over New Amsterdam; it was a sight for all to see, as he was doing aerial stunts which captured the breath of the viewers.”

She also likes to indulge in a game or two of Checkers with her neighbour, Shirley Adams, and ‘talk a li’l name’ with former caregiver, Yvonne Lambert.

The mother of seven, ‘Cousin Maude’ is worried about what is to become of the youths of today, particularly those that are

not so academically inclined, and are seemingly wasting their lives.

“There must be something they can do,” she said. “They can learn a trade; it is always good to earn an honest living…”

And although the planned celebrations to mark the milestone have had to be shelved because of the coronavirus, the day was well spent, as Cousin Maude was able to talk to those of her seven children and their families who reside overseas either by telephone, or the Internet, and she even had a relative travel all the way from the Essequibo Coast just to spend the day with her.

Her neighbour, Ms Angela Collins, a former Town Clerk of New Amsterdam, marked the occasion by decorating Cousin Maude’s gate so everyone in the village would know it was a special day for her that day