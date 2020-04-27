Ithaca murder | Man remanded for murder of wife

TWENTY-FOUR year old Jamol Angus known as ‘Country’and ‘Doctor’, who allegedly murdered the mother of his two children last week at the village of Ithaca, West Coast Berbice, appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court on Monday where he was not required to plea to a charge of murder.

The man appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh via Skype.He was remanded to prison.

This new measure is as a result of the Supreme Court’s emergency directive to deter the spread of the global pandemic COVID-19 pandemic.

It is alleged that on April 15,2020, during a misunderstanding between Angus and twenty-one year old Vanessa Benjamin, the defendant of Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice inflicted several stab wounds to the victim before attempting to take his life. The victim’s mother was also injured in the fracas.

The injured persons were transported to New Amsterdam hospital, where Benjamin was pronounced dead by doctors on duty. The defendant and his mother-in-law were admitted as patients.

On Monday, he was discharged from the health institution and was promptly charged for the offence.

The Magistrate denied him bail and he is expected to return to court on June 10,2020.