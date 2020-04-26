BCB/RHTY&SC, hosts massive Covid-19 Food-Hamper drive 

–number of players, corporate sponsors on board

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) president, Hilbert Foster, joined hands with the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, to assist hundreds of families with food hampers as part of its Covid-19 community outreach project.

The BCB President, in his swearing-in speech in 2018, had pledged that under his leadership, the board would not only become the best in cricket administration, but would reach out to touch the less fortunate, elderly and youths.

Foster recalled, on Tuesday last, he visited the club’s office after an absence of three weeks and observed that the club’s telephone service had over one hundred missed phone calls. He soon realized that all of the callers were seeking assistance in the form of food hampers as most families were unable to provide meals for themselves.

After consulting with some senior members of both the BCB and Rose Hall Club, the COVID-19 programme was launched with the objective of sharing out at least 500 food hampers at the value of about GYD$3000 each.

West Indies Middle order batsman, Shimron Hetmyer, was the first contributor to the project while other donors include Mr. Bish Panday of P and P Insurance; Shabeer Baksh of Big ‘B’ Restaurant; former BCB Secretary, Mortimer George; USA-based CEO of Cricket Zone, Ravi Etwaroo; cricketers Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Clinton Pestano, Tremayne Smartt, Adrian Singh, Gregory Crandon, Junior Blair, Royston Crandon, Mahendra Gopilall were among those who helped with the project.

Corporate sponsors included the National Milling Company—Namilco, the official sponsor of the RHTYSC first division team; Poonai Pharmacy, Caribbean International Distributor Inc, Bakewell and RL Construction. Other donors included the Edinburgh Cricket Club, Rana Persaud, Dr. Puran Singh, Victor Takurdeen, Terry Pike, Ryan Tillak, Linden Jones (Ojay) of Juggernauth Entertainment, Royston Crandon, Timothy Sandia, Regional Vice Chairman Dennis Deroop, Dennis D Andrade, Sunil Marimoothoo, Joy Papannah (Tate), former BCB President Anil Beharry.

The Management of Bounty Farm Ltd donated a large quantity of chicken parts and has committed to doing so for the next two months. Foster expressed total satisfaction at the success of the ongoing project and noted that it would continue as long as donations come in.

Among the clubs that receive food hampers for their members are Kildonan, Whim, Port Mourant, Albion, Chesney, West Berbice, Blairmont, Mt. Sinai, Rose Hall Canje, Young Warriors and Guymine.

RHTY&SC also donated hundreds of face masks to residents as part of the Covid-19 response.

BCB Secretary, Angela Haniff, expressed gratitude to the donors for coming on board with Guyana’s leading cricket board and RHTY&SC cricket teams. She urged other donors to join the hampers project.