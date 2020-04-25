Trans Guyana launches weekly flights to Region 8

Domestic airline Trans Guyana Airways on Friday launched weekly flights to the Potaro-Siparuni region in response to concerns expressed by relevant stakeholders regarding that region’s access to food and freight supplies.

Trans Guyana noted in a release that the flights will operate from the Eugene F Correia International Airport to Mahdia,Kaieteur, Chenapau, Paramakatoi, Karisparu,Kato, Monkey Mountain and Kurukubaru.The return fare varies between $26,500 and $39,000.It was noted that the fare from Mahdia to Ogle stands at $15,000.

Trans Guyana Airways said that it continues to take every precaution necessary to curtail the spread of COVID-19.Such procedures include 100 per cent temperature testing of all passengers and staff, sanitising of aircraft before every flight, the compulsory wearing of face masks and hand-sanitising before passengers and crew aboard the aircraft.

The airline said that all cargo is similarly sanitised.

The carrier explained that it took on the initiative in response to the Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana’s (AOAG) request to address the concerns expressed by the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) and the Government with regard to Region 8’s access to food and freight supplies.

“The local aviation industry is highly competitive and thus the market forces that result from this dynamic work to keep the industry fair. Trans Guyana Airways will continue to provide a superior and safe service to and for the people of Guyana,” the airline noted.

Recently, the domestic airlines noted that the measures implemented by the authorities were “excessive”.Among the measures implemented by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) are the suspension of flights from border locations.

Guyana has so far recorded 73 cases of the coronavirus. To date 8 persons have died from complications attributed to the virus.