Police flatten ‘ganja’ farms in Berbice River

–in latest crackdown in the area in weeks

SEVERAL fields of cannabis were found and destroyed at Gaettroy, on the Berbice River on Thursday by ranks of the Guyana Police Force during a narcotics eradication operation.

The exercise, which lasted almost 14 hours, saw the destruction of in excess of 4,000 plants ranging in height from two to four feet.

Over the last three weeks, the police have destroyed over 87,000 marijuana plants, and seized in excess of 13,850 kilograms of cannabis during eradication operations in just Berbice alone. The crackdown was carried out in the villages of Ebini, Gaettroy, Bartica and Morgunston, all on the Berbice River.