Hercules endorses fight against covid19

-cricket coach says training and staying fit crucial during forced off-season

By Clifton Ross

Essequibo head coach Ryan Hercules is the latest local sports figure to endorse the fight against the covid19 pandemic, as fans and players eagerly await the return of cricket.

Speaking with Guyana Chronicle on Saturday, Hercules said during these times of isolation, he maintains his condition by doing his own series of physical training.

“Well I have been keeping myself in shape by working out every morning, doing a lot of short sprints, beep tests, squats and core workouts; while trying to eat healthy which is very important”, said the coach.

With social distancing being a part of our daily lives due to the virus outbreak, Hercules revealed some of the advice he has been giving his players.

“My advice first is basically keep safe, practice self-distancing, wear a mask if you go in public and follow all the guidelines by the ministry of health. In terms of training I let my players know how important it is to use whatever space they have at home to get some work done physically and even mentally”.

He continued, “I tell them to reflect on your game from an individual point of view, work out strategies in your head on how you can better yourself. Most players are finding it hard cause we never went through a pandemic like this before where you have to train at home, but in the long run they know it’s the best thing to do at the moment till it goes away.(covid 19 coronavirus)”, said the Essequibo head coach.

Cricket like many other sports have been shut down indefinitely with a number of tours and tournaments locally, regionally and internationally being called off. Regarding Guyana’s current state of lockdown, Hercules said despite missing cricket he is advocating for a longer lockdown period if needed.

“I would agree with a longer lockdown if needed to make sure the safety of yourself and loved ones, this year’s CPL, Regional cricket or any cricket of the sort is now secondary when it comes to fighting the covid 19 coronavirus”.

The former national youth player turned qualified coach, wrapped up his interview by adding that it is important for all to adhere to the guidelines as it will ensure the longevity of players, fans and the sport.

“Yes, it can be disappointing for players to not play cricket for a few months or even a year, but at this point health and life is more important .There will be more CPL’s and Regional Cricket in the future, as for now we all have to do our part to fight this virus and stay safe”, he ended.