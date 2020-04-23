Mahaica fisherman murdered

Police are investigating the murder of 40-year-old fisherman Zahir Ali, of lot 78 Mosquito Hall , Unity , Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, who was allegedly killed on Wednesday, April 22,2020 by his two neighbours.

The incident occurred around 19:20 hours.The man was allegedly beaten by two males, one of whom has since been detained while the other is being sought.

Enquiries disclosed that the Ali and the suspects are neighbours but were not on speaking terms.

The suspects reportedly stoned the Ali’s house on Wednesday night and he confronted them on the road where a heated argument ensued.

The two suspects allegedly pulled him into their yard and beat him.

Shortly after, Ali was seen fleeing the premises drenched in blood and was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined and a wound was seen to his left side chest and another to the abdomen. Investigations are ongoing.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that a few months ago the two suspects went into Ali’s yard and assaulted him.

That matter was reported to the Mahaica Police and the two suspects were placed on a bond.