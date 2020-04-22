Corentyne woman killed, husband critical

…following horrific three-vehicle smash-up

AN East Berbice Corentyne family was plunged into mourning following a three-vehicle accident at Number 71 Village on Tuesday, that left a mother dead while her husband in a critical state.

The couple, Rishie Ram Rambaran 58, and his wife, Laleta Rambaran, 68, of Lot 33, Number 73 Village, East Berbice Corentyne were on their motor cycle CE 8684 when they were struck down after allegedly swerving into the path of a car.

The couple was proceeding south and while in the vicinity of Number 71 Village, allegedly made a sudden turn from east to west into the path of a car bearing registration number PGG 6698, driven by a customs officer attached to Guyana Revenue Authority’s, Skeldon Branch.

The driver of the car swerved to avoid a collision but the left side of his vehicle struck the motor cycle, severing the right leg of Laleta, who was the pillion rider and sent her and her husband flying into the air. After landing on the ground, Laleta was immediately struck by a Toyota Primo bearing registration number PMM 6565, driven by a resident of Number 70 Village, dragging her several feet before coming to halt. Public-spirited citizen ran to the scene and rushed the injured to the Skeldon Hospital where Laleta was pronounced dead on arrival. Rishie Ram was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where his condition is listed as serious. According to shocked family members, the couple lived alone and has two children, both of whom are overseas. The couple was described as “inseparable” and is well known for their kindness. The drivers of both cars, suffered minor injuries and are in police custody assisting with investigations.