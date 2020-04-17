Brazilian police seize 400 infrared thermometers smuggled from Guyana

The military police in Brazil on Wednesday afternoon arrested four persons who were seen entering the neighbouring country via an illegal crossing at the Takutu River near Lethem with a quantity of infrared thermometers.

The four were arrested at the municipality of Bonfim, north of Roraima. They had 400 infrared thermometers which they bought in Guyana,Brazilian media entity Folha Boa Vista noted.

Infrared thermometers have been in demand in recent weeks as they are used by many business entities to scan body temperatures of customers before they enter the place of business.

According to the Military Police, the movement of the gang was caught by a fisherman who saw them crossing the Takutu River border between the two countries with several boxes. He reported the matter to a Brazilian Army vehicle that was passing by at the time.

The patrol followed the pickup truck used by the gang, which took off in a rush when it noticed the presence of the Army. The information was passed on to the Military Police, who carried out a search on the house which the pick-up entered.

A 38-year old man who was among the four arrested, told the police that he bought the items for the owner of the house where the police carried out a search. Seven boxes were confiscated.

According to Folha Boa Vista, the merchandise would be sold by units in the capital. The owner intended to profit at least R $28,000 from the products.

The operation was supported by the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the National Force, in addition to the Army and the Federal Police.

Several days ago, persons at Lethem told the Guyana Chronicle that although the border crossing at the Takutu Bridge is closed, persons continue to utilize illegal crossings along the Takutu River, including known points near the village of St Ignatius among others.

It was noted that this has been happening for years, right under the nose of the police and army, but became more frequent with the lockdown measures currently in place across the country. It was noted too that despite a curfew being in place, persons have made it a habit to cross the border after 18:00hrs.

Recently, in light of the Coronavirus, the Brazilian authorities enforced orders to close the Takutu Bridge crossing with only Thursday set aside for the crossing of vehicles carrying perishable goods and emergency supplies. The closure was put in place late last month and has been extended to 30 days from April 1, 2020.

To date Brazil has recorded over 2,100 deaths attributed COVID-19 and the country has so far recorded 33,682 cases of the global pandemic.