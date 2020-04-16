COVID-19 | Two new confirmed cases recorded

As the health authorities stress the importance of precautionary measures to stem the flow of the deadly Coronavirus, two new confirmed cases of the virus recorded within the past 24 hours carries the national total to 57.

The Ministry of Public Health noted in its daily update that 260 persons have been tested while 46 persons are in institutional isolation. The Ministry said that 14 persons are in institutional quarantine while 9 persons have since recovered.

On the global scene, the United States continues to hard hit by the virus with over 653,000 confirmed cases and almost 31,000 deaths recorded.