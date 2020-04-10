GDF rank dies in Essequibo Coast accident

The police are investigating an accident which occurred at Line Dam, Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, resulting in the death of 20-year-old Guyana Defence Force Private, Jermain Jones.

Jones of Sand Reef, Queenstown, Essequibo Coast was riding a red and white 150cc ,Honda XR motorcycle on April 9,2020 at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred around 22:00 last evening.

According to reports, Jones was proceeding east along the centre of Line Dam at a fast rate of speed, and as he approached a speed bump, he lost control of his motorcycle.

As a result, Jones was flung into the air and landed on the roadway some distance away ,where he sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by passers-by who placed him in the back seat of a motor car which transported him to the Suddie Hospital.He was pronounced dead by medical staff there.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at the Suddie Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Checks were made by the police for the motorcycle cycle at the accident scene, and also around the area but their efforts were futile.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing..