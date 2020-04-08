No VAT on water, electricity, domestic travel for three months

TO better assist persons who are socially and economically disadvantaged by the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has implemented additional tax relief measures for Guyanese.

With effect from April 01, 2020 to June 30, 2020, Value Added Tax (VAT) on water and electricity has been removed, while VAT has also been removed from domestic air travel with effect from April 08, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The Guyana Revenue Authority made the announcement on Tuesday in a press release. The additional measures come as Guyanese and representative bodies have been calling on the government to do more to address the needs of those challenged due to the nationwide lockdown.

Added to the measures above, refunds for businesses and PAYE refunds for employees will be expedited and there has been an extension of the April 30 deadline for the filing of tax returns, to June 30, 2020. “However, estimated remaining taxes using “management financial statements”, for the Year of Income 2019 (Year of Assessment 2020,) must be paid by April 30, 2020,” the GRA stated.

These measures will add to others previously in place such as the waiver of VAT and duties on COVID-19 medical supplies and lab testing kits; the granting of tax deductions for all donations made by local businesses to staff and health institutions for the treatment of the virus; the deferral of the payment of advance corporate and individual advance taxes for the year of assessment 2021 (Year of Income 2020) and PAYE for affected businesses until June 30, 2020 and affected businesses being able to pay advance taxes on the current year basis.

Meanwhile, some GRA workers have been operating from home with working employees being rotated on a weekly basis. The GRA is now closed every Friday and the entire building is fumigated so that persons returning to work on Monday come to a clean environment.

“Despite having employees working from home, the authority continues to provide essential services to the taxpaying public and at the same time, collect vital revenue necessary for the provision of services to the people of Guyana and is also fast tracking the provision of its services electronically including the submission of documents and payments,” the GRA stated.