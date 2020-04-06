Five new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

…MoPH reports six persons in isolation, 80 test negative so far

GUYANA has recorded an increase in the number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the last 24 hours, with the number moving from 24 to 29.

This increase was reflected in information which was released by the Ministry of Public Health, late Sunday night.

According to the public health minister, the number of persons who have been tested has moved from 97 to 110, with the results showing 29 positives, one inconclusive and 80 negatives. The number of deaths remain at four. So far, the ministry said six persons are in institutional isolation, 34 in intuitional quarantine and 157 persons on home quarantine.

The ministry and by extension government has already employed a number of measures to curb the spread of the virus. The existing efforts, such as the COVID-19 hotline will be supplemented after the ministry rolls out a self-test APP.

Through the app, persons will be able to self-test and upload their information which will go directly to the ministry’s surveillance team. Persons will then be contacted by the team if deemed necessary.

Government on Friday extended its emergency measures to combat the dread coronavirus with the implementation of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures are made pursuant to the paragraphs (1) and (2)(b) of the Direction by the President, given under the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement B, 16th March 2020, government said in a notice Friday evening.

The measures took effect from the 3rd April, 2020 and will last for one month unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly-discovered coronavirus. WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practise respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” WHO advised.