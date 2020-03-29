‘Adhere to control measures’

…President urges public to heed COVID-19 warnings

…says cavalier approach could impair government’s efforts in combating spread of disease

A “cavalier approach” in the face of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could ‘seriously’ impair government’s efforts to combat the virus, especially now that the cases have moved from five to eight persons.

Such an approach from the public could result in consequences which will be devastating for the entire population, said President David Granger in a message to the nation, on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact globally. As of March 28, the number of confirmed cases in 201 countries and territories stood at 621,636 with the number of deaths at 28,658.

According to President Granger, Guyana confirmed its first imported case of COVID-19 in Georgetown on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

That patient, a 52-year-old Guyanese woman who had travelled from the United States of America to Guyana on March 5, 2020, was presented to the public health system on March 10. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on March 11.

The total number of confirmed COVID- 19 cases in Guyana has since increased to eight inclusive of one death.

“Guyanese, Guyana responded quickly to the pandemic. I appointed Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force. The Task Force has drafted a National Strategic Master Plan that will guide our approach to combatting the Novel Coronavirus Disease,” said President Granger.

The President said the National Task Force will continue to monitor the situation in Guyana, including citizens’ conduct. Government is concerned that too many citizens and businesses have been ignoring public advisories and warnings.

“Guyanese, I urge you to continue to support all medical professionals: doctors, nurses, and other caregivers. I urge you also to practice social distancing in public places and to avoid crowds, ceremonies including funerals and large gatherings,” said President Granger.

He also advised persons to remain calm and implement all guidelines relating to personal hygiene and infection prevention and control.

Based on consultations, President Granger had issued directions under the Public Health Ordinance (Cap.145) and international standard to prevent and control the spread of this disease.

Speaking about those instructions, the President said: “I authorised the Minister of Public Health to take all measures considered necessary to restrain, segregate and isolate persons suffering from the disease and, or who may be likely to be suffering from the disease.”

He believes that the public ‘must’ adhere to infection prevention and control measures, as personal conduct is the single most important element in preventing the spread of this deadly disease.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, had established the Health Emergency Operations Centre, which continues to roll out measures and systems to guard against the spread of the virus.

“I thank the Ministry and the Centre for the work they have done to date in containing the spread of COVID -19. The Centre has been conducting screening, testing and quarantining and, when necessary, isolating those who have been suspected in having contracted the virus or those who may have come into contact with infected persons,” said President Granger.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has since waived the Value Added Tax (VAT) on medical supplies associated with the testing, prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

There are also additional measures in place, which aim to limit social contact, and those include the closure of school until April 20; the postponement of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA); and the closure of all University of Guyana (UG) campuses. Public servants have been placed on a rotational shift system of duty, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, the operations of the Cheddi Jagan and the Eugene F. Correia International airports were suspended for two weeks, and there has been a suspension on travel to countries which border Guyana.

According to President Granger, the Guyana Police Force has augmented its deployment to deter persons from using the ‘back-track’ route to enter and leave the East Berbice – Corentyne Region. Seaports have also been closed to international vessels except merchant ships from March 21, 2020.

The Minister of Public Health has kept the Cabinet and the public abreast on the progress of the National Anti-Corona Virus Campaign and will continue to do so.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” WHO advised.

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments. WHO will continue to provide updated information as soon as clinical findings become available.