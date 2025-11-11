‘We don’t want half-baked solutions’- President Ali sets aggressive digitisation targets for agencies, ministries

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday set strict digitisation deadlines for several key government ministries and agencies, stressing the urgent need to eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies and modernise public-service delivery.

The announcement was made at the launch of the Ministry of the Public Service’s new Upskilling Platform, a key initiative under the Government Efficiency and Implementation framework, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The President declared that time, money, and productivity are too often lost through outdated, manual systems and red tape, which continue to frustrate citizens seeking basic government services.

He signalled that this reality is unacceptable in today’s fast-paced world and outlined clear expectations for institutional reform, starting with the digitisation of key state bodies.

To this end, he outlined strict deadlines for the Ministry of Finance and the National Insurance Scheme to have their records fully digitised within eight months.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture must activate a digital platform within four months that will allow farmers to access online education; real-time weather data; extension support and agricultural technologies directly in the field.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of the Public Service has been given five months to overhaul its digital operations, while the Ministry of Housing has been mandated to fully optimise its single-window approval system in just two months.

President Ali stressed that the government already has the internal capacity to execute this transformation, pointing out that if each ministry has even 10 trained digitisation officers, that collectively yields a workforce of over 300 experienced personnel; enough, he said, to “clean up” legacy systems through focused project work.

He questioned whether a public service designed for an analogue era can be expected to deliver in a digital one and asserted that the pace of global change demands a new paradigm of governance.

“The world is moving faster than ever before,” he said. “We don’t want half-baked solutions. It must be a seamless process.”

Ultimately, the President’s vision is for every Guyanese to be able to access basic services such as renewing a passport or opening a bank account from the comfort of their homes with just a few taps on a digital device.

Back in September, Dr Ali had met with several key stakeholders to cement the government’s commitment to digitisation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the integration of technology across public-sector operations.

It formed part of Guyana’s broader “Digital Guyana” initiative, which includes an ambitious agenda that is being rolled out under President Ali’s leadership.

Guyana is heading into a new era with several digital and artificial intelligence-led platforms aimed at improving access to government services and enhancing security.

These platforms, the ‘Citizen Portal’ and ‘AskGov,’ previously highlighted by President Ali, will ease every single bureaucracy, creating a stable, strong, service-driven and oriented system.

These investments will see Guyana being competitive in building a strong and resilient economy, further strengthening the country’s transparency, efficiency, competitiveness and reliability in services.