Guyana continues push for digital revolution

– as President Ali launches ‘public service upskilling’ platform to promote world-class, agile and technology-driven workforce

GUYANA has unveiled its new public service upskilling platform, aimed at transforming the nation’s public sector into a world-class, agile and technology-driven force.

Speaking to hundreds of public servants and other stakeholders at the official launch event held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday, President, Dr Irfaan Ali noted that the platform, built in collaboration with Coursera, represents a decisive shift away from outdated systems and towards digital adaptability and human capital development.

“We are not just launching a programme; we are building the revolution of the future in our Public Service,” the Head of State said, highlighting the integration of cutting-edge technology, results-driven accountability, and skilled personnel as the foundation for this new era.

He added, “Rather than trailing behind global innovation, we are preparing our workforce to lead, not just follow.”

The government is leveraging global educational platforms such as Coursera to provide free training in artificial intelligence, data management, cybersecurity, and digital communications. These courses, delivered by world-renowned universities and companies, are designed to upskill every Guyanese public servant to international standards.

“Adopting this new way of life is our survival. If we don’t do it as a nation, at the scale that is necessary, we will not survive in this modern, new world,” the President said.

The government plans to digitise all public records within five months and launch several apps in the coming weeks.

The goal is to create a digitally integrated Public Service, enhance productivity and prepare for the next industrial revolution—ensuring that Guyana remains competitive globally. To this end, President Ali stressed the need to embrace a new way of working focused on agility, results, and accountability, backed by skilled human capital and advanced technology.

He underscored that the aim is to build the best Public Service and public servants for the future by integrating all activities to make life easier for citizens.

However, he noted that public servants must be ready to embrace technology and artificial intelligence, learning new tools to make their work more efficient.

With robust timelines and a clear blueprint for accountability, the government aims to make Guyana’s public sector more reliable and accessible in the digital age.

“We are building the human capital that will ignite the future of Guyana, that will leapfrog the future of Guyana in public service. We are building the best Public Service and public servants for the future,” President Ali stated.

Meanwhile, Minister of the Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Mr Zulfikar Ally, highlighted the pace of global change and underscored the urgent need for Guyana to adapt.

“The skills that were valuable yesterday are quickly being replaced by the skills we need for tomorrow. And as a government, we have a choice: we can either be swept away by this tide of change, or we can build the ship that allows us to navigate it,” Ally said.

He stressed that public servants will now be able to master critical skills such as project management, foreign languages, and data analysis with greater flexibility.

“For every course you complete, for every specialisation you master, you will earn a certificate. These certificates are your credentials—they are proof of your new skills and the ticket to advancement in your respective careers,” he explained.

He added, “We have designed this for the reality of your busy lives. You can learn anytime, anywhere—right on your desktop, tablet, or smartphone.”

Stressing the government’s vision of efficiency and innovation, the minister noted that his ministry will soon transition to new technologies to improve its operations. Public servants are therefore urged to enrol in courses and prepare to interact with the ministry via digital channels, including new apps and systems designed to streamline government operations.

“As we become more skilled in data analysis, cybersecurity, and project management, our entire Public Service becomes more efficient, more innovative, and better at implementation. And at this point, I also want to let you know that my ministry will soon be going digital. You will no longer be able to communicate with my ministry by sending letters—you will have to do so online.”

Ally noted that the government is providing all the necessary tools to help citizens and public servants adapt and grow, and that the new platform represents another firm commitment to the country’s greatest asset—its people.

Over the past five years, the government has invested more than $600 billion in education. This investment has supported initiatives such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), which has provided 39,000 scholarships, the launch of a digital school, and the abolition of tuition fees at the University of Guyana.