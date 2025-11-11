Guyana cops Coursera’s regional talent transformation award

GUYANA has secured the coveted Regional Talent Transformation Award from leading Online education provider, Coursera, underscoring the country’s ongoing commitment to upskilling its population and driving broad-based social and economic advancement.

The award, presented annually by the global Online learning platform, recognises a government that has demonstrated exceptional efforts in systematically improving the skills of its citizens to promote economic growth, and expand individual opportunities.

Coursera’s Vice-President, Zac Rule has commended Guyana’s vision and leadership during the announcement, highlighting the country’s ongoing Public Service Upskilling Programme.

Rule was speaking at the launch of the public service ‘upskilling’ platform, held on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

“This award is given to the government that is systematically upskilling its people to drive economic growth and individual opportunity,” Rule said.

He further noted that Coursera’s collaboration with Guyana, which began at the onset of the global pandemic in 2020, has empowered thousands through free access to education and professional certification opportunities.

Notable successes include over 300,000 course enrolments and 100,000 certificates awarded to Guyanese citizens since the programme’s inception.

Initiatives such as the Guyana Coursera National Training Initiative, launched by President Dr. Irfaan Ali in late 2024, have focused on developing critical skills in business, technology, and healthcare. Special partnerships with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), and the Ministry of Health have enabled thousands of women and healthcare professionals to enhance their expertise.

To date, over 97,000 courses have been accessed and completed.

“This partnership is more than a training initiative; it’s critical infrastructure for Guyana’s digital future,” Rule added.

He also noted that Coursera’s collaboration with the Guyanese Government will continue as part of a long-term, multi-year vision to advance skills development and digital literacy across the nation.