FIFA wants changes from Jamaica Football Federation

THE Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is the next stop for world football governing body, FIFA, after it ordered that a normalisation committee be installed to guide the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) back to good governance.

A release from FIFA said earlier this month, Sarah Solemale, Senior Manager Governance, led discussions with the JFF hierarchy about its statutes.

Also at that meeting were Director of Caribbean Member Associations Affairs, Horace Reid, and One CONCACAF and Caribbean Projects Senior Manager, Howard McIntosh.

According to Solemale, FIFA has since 2016 been targeting improved governance structures throughout the organisation, first within FIFA itself, and then throughout its member associations.

FIFA wants legislative, strategic, operational, and separation of powers among its member states and wants these changes to be made within the JFF before December 2020. (Sportsmax)