Vreed-en-Hoop to Stabroek speed boats still charging double fare on Sundays and holidays

BOAT operators plying the Vreed-en-Hoop to Stabroek Stellings continue to attempt to charge double fares on Sundays and holidays, notwithstanding insistence by Harbour Master, Michael Tenant, that this practice is illegal.

Commuters are asked to make official reports to the Maritime Administration Department, when they encounter the situation. In the past, boat operators have been suspended for charging increased fares on Sundays and holidays.

The Guyana Chronicle was at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling on Sunday when a bowman for speedboat “The Americans”, which was being loaded at the time, instructed that he would be charging $200 per passenger and will only be taking 18 passengers or “half load”.

The bowman did so even as he stood next to the desk of a stelling monitor, whose job it is to ensure the boats charge the correct fare. After they were informed that the incident would be reported, the monitor later came to the boat and told the passengers that the fare was $100.

For some time now, it has been a common practice by the boat operators to charge $200 on Sundays and holidays and claiming that they will only be taking “half load”, notwithstanding many of the boats still taking the regular “full load” or 35 passengers. The practice has seen continuous criticism from passengers.

“It’s wrong, its illegal, the fare is $100. If the fare goes up to $200, I’m willing to pay but the fare is $100. Taking $200 and telling me you’re going to go half boat is wrong,” expressed Noah Wintz, after exiting a boat on Sunday.

Eighty-year-old Wintz shared that he is from the West Coast Demerara and travels with the boats daily, he does not believe the boats are justified in claiming that the raise of fare is implemented because it takes longer to get the necessary 35 passengers to full the boat.

“If the law says that its $100 and people want to ride the boat they have to wait until it’s filled. For me it’s a convenient trip as opposed to using the bus to go around using the [Demerara Habour] Bridge. I’ve been stuck before at the Bridge so I take the chance and go with the boat,” Wintz said.

On Sunday, the bowman indicated that the boat was going “half load” as it would take one hour to full the boat however, within 15 minutes the boat was filled and left the stelling.

Twenty-two-year-old Troy Tasher says the increased fare would be an additional burden on passengers.

“This has nothing to do with Sunday, it’s just like a normal day, some people can’t afford to put $200. I don’t think it’s something good to do,” Tasher said, after he exited the boat.

When contacted on Sunday, Tenant said to the best of his knowledge, the practice of charging double fares had stopped, particularly given that monitors are often present on these days to ensure the correct fare structure is enforced.

He however, noted that he will be looking into the issue. Tenant said when making reports, commuters should ensure that they get the name of the boat, and the time the situation occurred, so that the operators can be dealt with accordingly.

“I always tell people, get me the name of the boat and I will get who is the bowman and captain who worked on the day in question,” Tenant said.