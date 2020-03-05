GMC commissions new Agro-processing facility

– launches Hana brand plantain chips

SATURDAY, February 29th, 2020, marked another milestone for the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) with the commissioning of its agro-processing facility at Parika, on the East Bank Essequibo; and the simultaneous launch of the corporation’s Hana brand Plantain Chips.

The corporation, in a release, said the new agro-processing facility is an extension of a pre-existing facility and a manifestation of GMC’s determination to continually upgrade local facilities for the enhancement of agro-processing in Guyana. It said the project cost approximately $50 million; in addition to the equipment that was received as gifts from the Ministry of Business.

General Manager of GMC, Mrs. Ida Sealey-Adams, explained at the commissioning of the facility that a noteworthy feature of this initiative is the opportunity it affords for the sourcing of plantains from farmers in the Region.

“At Guyana Marketing Corporation, one of our roles is to promote sustained market linkages between buyers and sellers. As such, this was seen as an opportunity to truly practice what we preach by engaging plantain farmers to enter a formalized agreement to have a consistent supply of plantains,” Mrs. Sealey-Adams further explained.

The Parika Agro-processing facility will benefit approximately 100 plantain farmers, primarily in Region Three, since approximately 6,000 pounds of plantains will be utilized in the facility weekly and, by extension, approximately 24,000 pounds of plantains monthly.

“Today, I am extremely elated to have reached this juncture,” Mrs Sealey-Adams told the gathering. “We have a very good team with continued support from our consultants. While we are commissioning this facility with the lightly-salted flavoured plantain chips, we will be embarking on other flavours. Eventually, we will be conducting experiments on other types of chips,” she added, as she expressed thanks to those who played a critical role in the launch of the facility and the development of the Hana Plantain Chips.

Also at the commissioning of the facility and the launch of Hana was GMC’s Board Director, Mr. David Fernandes, who expounded further on the Hana brand.

Mr. David Fernandes said the Corporation collectively selected the name “Hana” after further research was done with a marketing specialist from Canada; a potential market for Hana.

“The name was changed to ‘Hana’ after market research was done by a team from the Guyana Marketing Corporation led by Marketing Specialist; Peter Kibiuk of Canadian University Services Overseas (CUSO) International Consultants, who had a six-month volunteer stint at GMC from October 2018 to March 2019,” Mr Fernandes explained.

‘Hana’ means river in the Guyanese Warrau language and was selected last year since 2019 was designated the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

The release said that with regards to the marketing of the new plantain chip, the GMC will make Hana available on the local market in its initial stage while it finalizes its export markets; the ultimate aim is to primarily supply to the export markets.

A component of the processing line for the agro-processing facility was gifted to the GMC by the Ministry of Business.

In pursuit of the realization of its plantain chip product, the GMC also benefitted from technical support provided by various agencies including the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Cuso International, Partners of the Americas, and PROPEL, all of which provided specialists and other forms of technical support.

During his feature address at the commissioning of the Parika Agro-processing facility, Hon. Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Noel Holder stated that the next step “…is to move to processing, via this Agro-Processing Facility that will focus on the production of value-added products; chips that will target mainly the export market.”

Some of the expected benefits of the facility, Minister Holder added, include, “Increased exports of local products and increased investment in the agro-processing industry; an improved business model for enterprises in agro-processing; new employment opportunities for vulnerable groups such as women and youth and more agro-processors to benefit from a facility with improved production and marketing standards.”

Minister Holder also noted: “Many times we struggle to compete in international markets due to a limited ability to comply with sanitary and Phytosanitary standards, deficient logistical infrastructure, and weak links to key export markets. Therefore, the government has invested in this facility to be a pilot for the snack food industry.”

Minister Holder added that the facility will have a close private sector partnership and will, therefore, demonstrate that Guyana can compete in the snack industry. Further, plans are also in place to develop a model which will allow for the utilization of this facility by agro-processors who produce chips and require a facility.

In closing, Minister Holder expressed his gratitude to the team at GMC for their time and expertise in developing the facility. “I urge you to continue to effectively coordinate all the relevant resources for the maintenance for its sustainable functioning.”

He also urged all stakeholders present to work together to ensure that the facility remains successful.