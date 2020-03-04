GTA conducts digital marketing training

IN full-day sessions held on February 19-20 and February 26-27, a Business and Social Media Marketing training programme was conducted for members of the tourism sector and staff of the Guyana Tourism Authority.

The ‘Train the Trainer’ and the general tourism sector participant sessions were held at the Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown, respectively. A total of nine trainers and 19 trainees were trained in the areas of business & marketing fundamentals, digital marketing, website design and development, social media marketing & management, analytics, email marketing, content development, graphic design and motion graphics, reputation & crisis management among other aspects of digital marketing.

With the ever-increasing rise of technology, it is imperative that the local tourism industry is fully equipped and prepared to maximise their business and social media presence, among other digital marketing tactics. Rosh Khan, CEO of SocialRank Media, one of Guyana’s leading digital marketing agencies, and President of the Masterclass Institute, facilitated both training sessions. Through his interactive methods of teaching, these sessions were aimed at implementing strategies that will increase market awareness, online engagement and bookings within the tourism sector.

The GTA’s aim is to foster capacity building within the tourism sector which includes training of trainers who can facilitate other sessions on a continuous basis, especially as an incentive for tourism businesses that are licensed or actively in the process of getting licensed. The training sessions included participants from Rainforest Tours, Dagron Tours, and Waikin Ranch, among others.

The Masterclass Institute is a training and development institute located in Georgetown, Guyana which has trained over 10,000 people through its various programmes, workshops, and courses, including digital marketing. The GTA remains committed to elevating the tourism sector and will be hosting a series of training programmes throughout 2020.