CANU intercepts quantity of Cannabis in Charlestown

A MAN has been arrested after being intercepted with a quantity of cannabis, Tuesday morning, in Charlestown, Georgetown.

The bust was made by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU). According to a release, the unit intercepted a small quantity of suspected Cannabis in a clump of bushes at an abandoned yard at Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

CANU said that the two parcels, totalling 14.2 kilograms of suspected Cannabis, was found at the scene, and it is believed that the suspected Cannabis was brought from Berbice.