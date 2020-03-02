Region 10 voters ‘pregnant with excitement’

TODAY in Region 10, 33, 808 electors are expected to cast their votes at 125 polling stations. The atmosphere is pregnant with excitement and anxiety, as residents see themselves being first in line at their respective polling stations to exercise their democratic right. Polls will be opened at 06:00hrs sharp and there is expected to be a queue at if not all, but most polling stations at the opening of polls.

On Sunday, regional officials and party representatives were still in campaign mode, urging residents to vote in favour of their party. Sound trucks were traversing the various communities calling on the electorate to come out in their numbers. Residents in Region 10 are hopeful that today’s (Monday) proceedings will be a smooth and uneventful one, more so that the Region 10 police ranks have given the assurance that systems are in place in terms of security and keeping law and order intact, in the eventuality of a hiccup.

Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, told the Guyana Chronicle that ranks will be at polling stations throughout the day, securing all 125 ballot boxes.

APNU+AFC candidate Jermaine Figueira said his party is expecting a smooth polling day and he is confident that with the systems put in place by GECOM, this will be done. In relation to voter turnout, Figueira said from the feedback on the ground, it is expected that today’s election will see a big turnout at the polls.

“We expect that the turnout will supersede that of 2015, despite rumours of alleged plots of unrest within the community. We have alerted the police as we have gotten their confidence that everything will be done in decency and order. We have encouraged our supporters to go out exceedingly early, so most of the voting will be finish by 12:00 pm,” he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by PPP/C candidate Dexter Harding, who said he too expects a smooth day and is confident that the police will do their work. He encouraged not only residents of Region 10, but Guyanese at large to respect the results of the elections, so that there will be a peaceful aftermath. “We are fully charged; it will be a large turn out tomorrow. I want to encourage all Guyanese, despite which party wins, make the right decision for Guyana. If we try to burn buildings and destroy infrastructure, it is a step backward for Guyana. Let us encourage an atmosphere of peace,” Harding said.

ANXIOUS AND EXCITED

Over in Ituni, resident Keisha Griffith said the atmosphere in the small mining community is mixed as residents are excited, but still anxious as to what will take place post-elections. In Ituni, there is only one polling station she said, and systems have been put in place in terms of security.

While parties have also made preparations to assist the electorate with transportation and whatever is needed to ensure they cast their ballots, citizens have also volunteered to serve in this regard in their respective communities.

Anthony White of Amelia’s Ward said he will be providing shuttling services for residents, particularly those living far from the polling stations.

“Amelia’s Ward is a very big community and there are only four polling stations. Many persons, especially the elderly and disabled will have a difficulty getting there, so I went into my own pocket to ensure these persons get to the polling stations,” White said. “We will also be providing them with water and whatever else is needed.”

Amelia’s Ward resident Jonelle Archer said she will be exercising her franchise because she was not able to do so for the 2015 elections, neither the following two local government elections. “What I am grateful [for] is that I was able to get registered because the last three times I was unable to return all the way to where I used to live in another region to vote, because that was where I was registered years ago, so today, I will be first in line to cast my ballot.”

Archer will be given stiff competition, as first-time voter Laylan Duggin, who is also voting at the Linden Foundation Secondary School, said she intends to be first in line. She said after attending two community meetings at three rallies, she is very hyped about the elections and is encouraging all other youths and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

“These elections are about us, we need to go out and vote and let our voices be represented in the ballot paper. We were given a chance to get registered and we should not let that chance waste, since many people stood up in the sun protesting to ensure we were not disenfranchised,” Duggin said.