‘Thank you, Whim!’ – PM Nagamootoo

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Monday paid a visit to his home village of Whim on the Corentyne, where he thanked residents for their support during his political life.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo. In his remarks, the Prime Minister shared his appreciation for the villagers of Whim for their loyalty and support, which is what kept him going for the close to six decades he’s been in politics. Born at Whim, a little fishing village on the Corentyne Coast, Prime Minister Nagamootoo said he was grateful to his fellow villagers for their loyalty over the years, while his wife spoke of the public life of her husband which has spanned 59 years, having entered politics in 1961.

Remarks were also made by Mr. Nand Persaud, former MP Ms. Donna Mathoo, Mr. Gobin Harbajan, and Pastor Michael Nagamootoo. The atmosphere was celebratory as villagers took to the floor in spontaneous dancing to live music, and show of appreciation for the presence of the Prime Minister among them. The event was held in the yard of the Whim house where the Prime Minister was born in 1947.

Postponed from December due to deaths in the family, the reception was held for the Prime Minister to say thank you to his villagers and relatives for their support during his lengthy political career.