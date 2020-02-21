Police seeking legal advice in Venezuelan biker’s death

THE investigation into the death of Venezuelan motorcyclist, Veijay Jesus Idrogo, who died Sunday last in a vehicular accident on the De Kenderen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is ongoing as police seek legal advice into the matter.

This is according to Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Simon McBean.

An autopsy done on the body, on Wednesday, revealed Idrogo died from multiple injuries.

Idrogo, 39, of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast of Demerara (WCD), who collided with a car, died one day after at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

According to the police, on Saturday, about 03:00hrs, motorcar PWW 8179, driven by a 39-year-old resident of Leonora, WCD, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road and was negotiating a turn when the accident occurred. On the turn was motorcyclist, Veijay Jesus Idrogo, riding CJ 4677, which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway. He reportedly lost control and collided with the right side front of the car.

One doctor noted that based on his findings, a vehicle rolled over the mid-section of Idrogo, resulting in severe damage to his body.

Police said the driver, who passed a breathalyser test, was, on Sunday, released on station bail.

Idrogo’s sister, Ammy Idrogo, said her brother’s body was badly damaged and most of his internal organs were crushed in the accident.