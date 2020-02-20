Man sentenced to two years for illegal firearm

ON Wednesday February 19, 2020, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, a thirty-one-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of an illegal firearm.

Roalston Rowe called ‘Caesar’ of Newtown Kitty, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh and was found guilty at the end of the trial.

The Magistrate stated that sufficient evidence was made out against him by the prosecutor, hence she sentenced him to two years in prison.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on July 16, 2019, at Campbellville Avenue, Georgetown, he had, in his possession, a firearm without being the holder of a licence.

According to information, on the day in question, the police, acting on information, went to Campbellville. There they met a young lady who had allegedly reported that she was being threatened by her boyfriend who was in possession of a gun. She informed the police that the defendant (Rowe) had pointed the gun to her head.

The police arrested him and he admitted that the gun belonged to him. Investigation was carried out and, based on the investigation, he was charged.

The court heard that Rowe was recently released, after spending two years in prison for robbery under arms.