Murder Preliminary Inquiry (PI) commenced

MONTHS after two vagrants were murdered, the mother of Andrew Benjamin, one of the deceased, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, testified in the matter at the commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) which is being conducted before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

However, the other matter involving Raymond Samaroo will be conducted by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, on Tuesday, called six witnesses namely: Lance Corporal Persaude, Simone Adonis, Elaine Benjamin, Dwayne Harvey, Orlan Alleyne and Adofasi Felix.

Four more witnesses are still to take the stand. However, the matter was adjourned until February 19, 2020, for continuation.

24-year-old Devon Johnson was charged, last December, for the murder.

Particulars of the first charge stated that, on November 11, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown, he murdered Andrew Benjamin.

The second charge stated that, on November 11, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown, he murdered Raymond Samaroo.

Johnson was not required to plead to the charges after they were read to him.

According to information, on the day in question, around 03:00 hours, Benjamin and another were asleep in the vicinity of Light Street when Johnson, who was armed with a knife, approached them and dealt Benjamin several chops and made good his escape.

Benjamin was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incidents were captured on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage. Further investigation was carried out and Johnson was arrested.