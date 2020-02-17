New Amsterdam woman in hot oil fiasco gets $500,000 bail

…Magistrate orders three year bond

THIRTY-FIVE year old Sandya Nadisan Thomas, who allegedly poured hot oil on her husband recently, was on Monday granted bail in the sum of $500,000 and ordered to make no contact with the victim.

The woman was not required to plea to a charge of attempted murder committed on her estranged husband, Devon Thomas, a lecturer at New Amsterdam.

The woman made her initial appearance before Magistrate Peter Hugh at New Amsterdam Court in Berbice.

She is expected to return to court on February 20,2020.

In addition, the Court ordered that the defendant should not come within 100 feet of the virtual complainant, nor make any contact with him, for three years

The woman was hauled before the court as a result of the incident which occured on January 30 last at a house on Garrison Road, New Amsterdam.

On that day, thirty-eight year old Devon Thomas had just exited the bathroom with his bath towel wrapped around his lower body, when it is alleged , that the accused approached him with the pan of hot oil , which she threw on him.

Earlier, he had seen her put the pan on the stove, but thought she was preparing to cook a meal .

Following the incident, the defendant could not be contacted . However, last week while being accompanied by Attorney-at-law Mursuline Bacchus, the woman turned herself in at Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, Devon Thomas, who was hospitalized for fourteen days, was treated for burns to his upper torso and face. And, although the physical wounds are healing , Thomas said the psychological and emotional wounds are bothering him.

Three days before the incident, the man had divorce papers served on his wife due to irreconcilable differences. During their four year marriage, she traveled overseas on three occasions, spending over four months on each occasion.

Thomas explained that he married the divorcee four years ago, but, last month he discovered that his wife was having an intimate relationship with his friend.

Initially, he refused to believe the rumors but text messages to her phone confirmed acts of infedility.

As a result, he informed her that the relationship cannot be continued, and he proceeded to legally terminate the marriage. Further, he asked her to leave the home.

But, the woman did not move. Instead, kept begging for forgiveness.