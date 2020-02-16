RHTYSC, Ansa McAl continue relationship in 2020

ANSA McAl and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) strengthened their bond for 2020, as their timely sponsorship ties into the club’s ongoing missions for cricket development in 2020.

“All of us at the RHTYSC, MS are very grateful for your assistance over the years. For over 20 years of partnership between the clubs, Ansa McAl has touched and changed the lives of countless youths, said Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster.

Foster thanked Ansa McAl Managing Director Troy Cadogan as they renewed the long-lasting sponsorship relationship, citing the 20-plus years shared.

Under the 2020 sponsorship the company would co-sponsor the club’s 30th Anniversary magazine, 30th annual Award ceremony in April and the annual Ansa McAl Award of Excellence in July.

The company would also sponsor the annual Tribute to Teachers programme in October and support the RHTYSC’s massive Christmas Charity Programme. Last year, the company had sponsored the annual Christmas Children’s Village and the RHTYSC/BCB Youth Cricketer Booklet under its non-alcoholic brand.

Foster, who also serves as president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), noted that Ansa McAl had also sponsored a 50 overs cricket tournament in Berbice.

The 30th Annual Award Ceremony would be hosted in April, 2020 and a total of almost 40 awards would be shared out to outstanding members who excelled in cricket, education and community development.

Under the annual Ansa McAl Award of Excellence, five Berbicians would be honoured for their outstanding contribution to Guyana in the field of Sports, Culture, Community Development, Health and Security. On World Teachers Day in October, the club’s ten outstanding teachers will be acknowledged.

Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu stated that 2020 would be a special year for the club, which is the only youth and sports club in Guyana’s history to have ever received a national award. Its 30th anniversary would be observed in September with a target of 700 activities planned for 2020.

The club has already successfully completed over 100 in the year so far. The assissant secretary hailed the cooperation of Ansa McAl, with special mention made of Beverly Harper, Troy Cadogan, Nigel Worrell, Errol Nelson and Kris Appanah.

Managing Director Troy Cadogan, in brief remarks, expressed satisfaction with his company’s relationship with the RHTYSC. The club, he said, was doing a remarkable job of making a positive difference in Berbice.